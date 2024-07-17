Video of Kenya Police officers running like cowards after they were overpowered by Gen Z protestors

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - A video has emerged of Kenya police officers running away like cowards on Tuesday when they were overpowered by Gen Z protestors.
Gen Zs have been conducting countrywide protests over what
they term bad governance by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, calling for
President William Ruto to resign to save the country from destruction.
However, Ruto has ordered police to deal
with protestors without mercy and this seems to have ricocheted in one of the
demos on Tuesday.
Instead of police chasing away the
protestors, it was the opposite, and this has embarrassed the entire National
Police Service.
Here is the video of police officers
running away from protestors on Tuesday.
Retweet widely when you see it😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/atlATRCs8b— LANDLORD🇰🇪 (@bozgabi) July 17, 2024
