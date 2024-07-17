ODM politician ALINUR MOHAMED arrested as RAILA ODINGA continues to dine with RUTO - Is BABA abandoning his people because of his stomach?

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has been arrested in connection with the ongoing Gen Z demonstrations.
In a social
media post on his X handle on Wednesday, Alinur, who in August
contested the Kamukunji parliamentary seat but lost to Jubilee’s Yusuf
Hassan wrote, “I
have been arrested”
This was confirmed by renowned
blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, who said it is true that Alinur Mohamed has been
arrested.
It is unclear whether former
Prime Minister Raila Odinga is aware of the arrest since Alinur Mohamed is his
number one supporter in Kamukunji Constituency Nairobi.
According to sources, Alinur was
arrested for marshaling Gen Z on social media to demonstrate in Nairobi and
other cities by saying ‘Ruto must go’
On Wednesday morning, Alinur
tweeted” Zakayo is not selling fear but anger now”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments