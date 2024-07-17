ODM politician ALINUR MOHAMED arrested as RAILA ODINGA continues to dine with RUTO - Is BABA abandoning his people because of his stomach?





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has been arrested in connection with the ongoing Gen Z demonstrations.

In a social media post on his X handle on Wednesday, Alinur, who in August contested the Kamukunji parliamentary seat but lost to Jubilee’s Yusuf Hassan wrote, “I have been arrested”

This was confirmed by renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, who said it is true that Alinur Mohamed has been arrested.

It is unclear whether former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is aware of the arrest since Alinur Mohamed is his number one supporter in Kamukunji Constituency Nairobi.

According to sources, Alinur was arrested for marshaling Gen Z on social media to demonstrate in Nairobi and other cities by saying ‘Ruto must go’

On Wednesday morning, Alinur tweeted” Zakayo is not selling fear but anger now”

