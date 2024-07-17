“RUTO is cornered and dangerously desperate,” – KABANDO WA KABANDO warns Kenyans after abduction of veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has shared his thoughts on the abduction of veteran Nation Media Group journalist, Macharia Gaitho.

The celebrated scribe was abducted inside Karen Police Station on Wednesday morning when he went to report a car that had been following him.

A short video shows three uniformed police officers and others in civilian clothing roughing and pushing him inside the car.

However, he was released shortly after social media uproar, with the police saying it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’.

In his X page, Kabando stated that if there was no public outcry, Gaitho would have disappeared like Gen Z protestors who are being abducted by police and later found dead in a dam or a quarry.

He concluded by saying Ruto is cornered, dangerously desperate, and capable of doing more harmful things.

“Inside a police station by unidentified men as uniformed policemen therein watched abduction, into a probox to the unknown.

"Were it not for the instant reverberations of protests, Macharia Gaitho would still be in danger.

"Ruto is cornered & dangerously desperate,” Kabando wrote in X.

