Video of Forex Trader PAUL MUGENDA leaving his Tatu City residence aboard a chopper - The guy is in his late 20s.





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Youthful forex trader Paul Mugenda has left tongues wagging after he was filmed flying from his residence in Tatu City aboard a chopper.

Paul, who is in his late 20s, is the founder of Paris Group, a Nairobi-based company, that deals in Insurance, Forex, and hospitality products.

Speaking in a past interview, the youthful flamboyant businessman said he started as a tealeaves vendor in Nairobi’s populous area of Githurai, targeting employed people but slowly found himself also selling insurance and trading in forex to supplement his income.

He used to buy butch of tea leaves from his hometown of Murang'a and sell them in small packets to his clients between 7 pm to 9 pm.

