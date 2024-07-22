Secondary school student commits suicide after boyfriend denied pregnancy







Monday, July 22, 2024 – A tragic incident unfolded at Nketa High School in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where a Form Four student took her own life after facing rejection from her boyfriend concerning her pregnancy.

She was laid to rest in a sombre ceremony attended by friends, family, and community members on Monday, July 22.

The student, who had been dating an Upper-six student at the same school, reportedly sought support from her boyfriend after discovering she was pregnant. The boyfriend's refusal to accept responsibility for the pregnancy caused her significant emotional distress, contributing to her decision to take her own life.

On July 12, the girl visited her boyfriend's home but was later found by her aunt and brought back to their residence. It is believed that she had attempted to discuss the situation with her boyfriend again, only to be met with continued rejection. This further intensified her despair.

Despite her aunt's efforts to support her, the student tragically ended her life.

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident, though initial police reports did not mention the pregnancy.

According to the police, the girl had left home under the guise of attending extra lessons and was later seen entering her boyfriend’s residence. Concerned about her absence, her aunt discovered her hanging from a guava tree in their yard. Emergency services arrived promptly, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.