EXPOSED: How Governor WAVINYA NDETI’s sister KALONDU pocketed Sh 180 million in bribes from jobseekers - DCI and EACC, please!





Monday, July 22, 2024 - The Machakos County government is turning out to be a den of corruption under the leadership of Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

This is after an insider revealed intriguing details on how Wavinya Ndeti’s son and sister Kalondu have been looting money like there is no tomorrow.

A source who requested anonymity, said Kalondu and Wavinya’s son call the shots at Machakos county headquarters.

The source said that during the recent employment of 600 staff in Machakos County, Kalondu asked for a bribe of Sh 300,000 per person, meaning she pocketed Sh 180 million from poor Kenyans who were desperate for jobs.

On the other hand, Wavinya's son has been controlling the Machakos County Finance department where he instructs accountants and clerks on which contractor to pay and how much kickbacks tenderpreneurs are ready to pay.

Now, whistleblowers and Machakos County residents are asking the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe Wavinya Ndeti, her sister Kalondu, and the governor's son over the massive looting of public resources in the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST