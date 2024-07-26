U.S. Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN urges RUTO not to kill Gen Z protestors and gag the media





Friday, July 26, 2024 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called President William Ruto, urging him not to harm the youthful Kenyan protesters or clamp down on the media.

This is after Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) reported that Ruto's government had killed over 60 Gen Zs since the beginning of anti-government protests five weeks ago. Another 66 persons are missing and cannot be traced.

According to Blinken‘s spokesman Matthew Miller, the two discussed the need to protect the voices of Kenyan youths and civil society.

Miller said the Secretary of State also urged Ruto to ensure the security forces in the country are held accountable for their actions.

"In a call with Kenyan President Ruto @SecBlinken reiterated the need to defend and protect the voices of youth, civil society, and media.

"The Secretary also underscored that the security forces need to be held accountable," the spokesperson said in a statement.

