U.S. Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN urges RUTO not to kill Gen Z protestors and gag the media

Friday, July 26, 2024 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called President William Ruto, urging him not to harm the youthful Kenyan protesters or clamp down on the media.
This is after Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) reported
that Ruto's government had killed over 60 Gen Zs since the beginning of anti-government
protests five weeks ago. Another 66
persons are missing and cannot be traced.
According to Blinken‘s spokesman Matthew
Miller, the two discussed the need to protect the voices of Kenyan youths and
civil society.
Miller said the Secretary of
State also urged Ruto to ensure the security forces in the country are held
accountable for their actions.
"In a call with Kenyan President Ruto @SecBlinken reiterated the need to defend and protect the voices of youth, civil society, and media.
"The Secretary also underscored
that the security forces need to be held accountable," the spokesperson
said in a statement.
