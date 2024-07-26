RAILA breaks silence on the nomination of 4 ODM leaders to RUTO’s Cabinet – Look! You won’t believe what he said?





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has set the record straight over his alleged partnership with President William Ruto.

In a statement, Raila maintained that the ODM party has not entered a coalition agreement with Ruto.

Although he acknowledged that Ruto nominated four members of his ODM party to the Cabinet, Raila said he was not consulted, and neither did he send the names to Ruto for nomination.

According to Raila, the nominations were not part of any agreement between Ruto, his party, or Azimio la Umoja.

"I have taken note of President William Ruto's announcement on Wednesday regarding the reconstitution of the cabinet to include four members from ODM.”

"As articulated in our statement on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, neither the ODM Party nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto's UDA party," he stated.

Nonetheless, Raila wished those who had been nominated all the best in their work, noting that the nominees were competent and would contribute to the country's growth.

Those who were nominated to the Cabinet include Hassan Joho (Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), John Mbadi (Treasury), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).

"We extend our best wishes to the nominees and trust that they will contribute positively to national development," he added.

Meanwhile, he demanded for the government to hasten the national dialogue that was proposed by the President.

Raila indicated that the dialogue would be important in addressing issues raised by Kenyans during the protests.

His other demands were the release of arrested Gen Z protesters, accountability for police officers, and compensation of the victims of police brutality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST