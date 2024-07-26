REUBEN KIGAME calls on Gen Zs to paralyse the country's economy on Tuesday by doing this against the RUTO/RAILA regime





Friday, January 26, 2024 - Former Presidential candidate Reuben Kigame has urged Kenyan youth commonly known as Gen Z and millennials to continue fighting the oppressive regime headed by President William Ruto.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Kigame urged everyone to stay home on Tuesday to paralyze the country's economy.

He said that on Tuesday next week, everyone should stay at home and avoid going to grocery stores, schools, or hospitals, leaving the government without anyone to arrest or abduct.

“From Tuesday, let us stop the nation from moving forward.

"They oppress us because everything continues to move. #KaaNyumbani.

"Make sure you have something to eat. Then, no movement, no car, no supermarket, no groceries, no school, no hospital, no nothing for a whole day.

"There will be no goons, no shooting, no abduction. Nobody out there to kill. Except me,” Kigame wrote on his X.

Kigame is among the politicians who have been supporting the Gen Z protests in the last five weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST