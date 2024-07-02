Unakula wanaume - SONKO accuses Pastor KANYARI of swinging both ways on TikTok live after KANYARI accused him of defrauding him of Ksh 10 Million (VIDEO).

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and controversial pastor Victor Kanyari were involved in a TikTok clash on Monday night.
The drama started after Kanyari
accused Sonko of failing to pay him Ksh 10 million he had lent him during the
2017 campaigns.
Sonko hurled insults at Kanyari and
refuted claims that he had ever borrowed cash from him.
He asked Kanyari to remain truthful
and bragged that in 2017, he campaigned using his own resources and defeated
his competitors, most of whom were tycoons.
He further accused Kanyari of
swinging both ways as they engaged in a heated argument live on TikTok as their
fans watched in dismay.
Watch video.
Kanyari accusing sonko of defrauding him money.. on the other hand,sonko claims the man of God is gay💀 pic.twitter.com/rOaS4SLPM3— siah wanja 👸🏽 (@s1ah_wanja) July 1, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments