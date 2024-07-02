Unakula wanaume - SONKO accuses Pastor KANYARI of swinging both ways on TikTok live after KANYARI accused him of defrauding him of Ksh 10 Million (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and controversial pastor Victor Kanyari were involved in a TikTok clash on Monday night.

The drama started after Kanyari accused Sonko of failing to pay him Ksh 10 million he had lent him during the 2017 campaigns.

Sonko hurled insults at Kanyari and refuted claims that he had ever borrowed cash from him.

He asked Kanyari to remain truthful and bragged that in 2017, he campaigned using his own resources and defeated his competitors, most of whom were tycoons.

He further accused Kanyari of swinging both ways as they engaged in a heated argument live on TikTok as their fans watched in dismay.

Watch video.

Kanyari accusing sonko of defrauding him money.. on the other hand,sonko claims the man of God is gay💀 pic.twitter.com/rOaS4SLPM3 — siah wanja 👸🏽 (@s1ah_wanja) July 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.