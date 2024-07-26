UK police officer suspended after kicking and st0mping on man's head during an arrest at Manchester airport

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - A UK police officer has been suspended following the circulation of a video online that appears to show the officer kicking and stamping on a man's head during an arrest at Manchester Airport.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced the suspension on
Thursday, July 25, after reviewing the incident, which occurred on Tuesday,
July 23. The video has sparked widespread public outrage and concern.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has
launched an independent investigation into the "level of force" used
by the officer. "We appreciate the footage shared on social media has
attracted widespread shock and concern," the IOPC stated.
In a prior statement, GMP reported that three officers were
assaulted during the incident, with one female officer sustaining a broken nose
and requiring hospital treatment. The video in question was recorded after the
officers were attacked.
The footage shows a police officer kicking and stamping on a
man lying on the ground next to a woman. The details of the events leading up
to and following the video remain unclear, but GMP acknowledged that "the
use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we
understand creates alarm."
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, after viewing the
complete footage, described the situation as "not clearcut" and
acknowledged that there were issues "on both sides." Burnham noted
that the incident began with an altercation in the arrivals hall before
escalating in the airport car park. He called for calm, stating, "What
people don’t see in the clip is that there is a situation which escalates and
escalates very quickly."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed understanding of
the public's concern over the video, and multiple MPs have labelled the footage
as "disturbing."
Following the incident on Tuesday night, police arrested two
men on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker, among other
charges. Two other men were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an
emergency worker. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand
the full context and implications of the incident.
