UK police officer suspended after kicking and st0mping on man's head during an arrest at Manchester airport







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - A UK police officer has been suspended following the circulation of a video online that appears to show the officer kicking and stamping on a man's head during an arrest at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced the suspension on Thursday, July 25, after reviewing the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 23. The video has sparked widespread public outrage and concern.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation into the "level of force" used by the officer. "We appreciate the footage shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern," the IOPC stated.

In a prior statement, GMP reported that three officers were assaulted during the incident, with one female officer sustaining a broken nose and requiring hospital treatment. The video in question was recorded after the officers were attacked.

The footage shows a police officer kicking and stamping on a man lying on the ground next to a woman. The details of the events leading up to and following the video remain unclear, but GMP acknowledged that "the use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm."

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, after viewing the complete footage, described the situation as "not clearcut" and acknowledged that there were issues "on both sides." Burnham noted that the incident began with an altercation in the arrivals hall before escalating in the airport car park. He called for calm, stating, "What people don’t see in the clip is that there is a situation which escalates and escalates very quickly."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed understanding of the public's concern over the video, and multiple MPs have labelled the footage as "disturbing."

Following the incident on Tuesday night, police arrested two men on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker, among other charges. Two other men were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the full context and implications of the incident.