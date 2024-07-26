TYLER PERRY calls out 'highbrow negro' for criticizing his movies

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Tyler Perry has made it clear he won’t be swayed by critics who think only certain Black stories should be told.
During a recent chat with Keke Palmer on her podcast, the
actor and director addressed the ongoing criticism of his storytelling style
and the characters he portrays.
Perry emphasized his commitment to his authentic voice,
stating he believes he is divinely positioned to tell the stories he does.
He dismissed detractors, warning that those who allow
critics to deter them from their path will face dire consequences.
"I feel God's put me in this place to tell stories, and
if you let the haters talk you out of that place, you'll wake up in hell,"
Perry said.
He highlighted the importance of representing all facets of
the Black experience, noting that many in his audience relate deeply to the
characters he brings to life. Perry pointed out that a significant portion of
his audience consists of disenfranchised individuals who don't share the wealth
or experiences of their more affluent counterparts.
"Don’t discount these people and say their stories
don’t matter. Who are you to say which Black story is important or should be
told? Get out of here with that bulls***," Perry declared.
This comes amid a heated debate between critics and fans
over Perry's latest film, "Divorce In The Black," which holds a 0%
critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but boasts a 75% audience score. The
discrepancy highlights the divide between professional reviewers and Perry’s
loyal fan base.
Perry’s defiant stance appears to resonate with his actors
as well. Cory Hardrict, the star of "Divorce In The Black," echoed
Perry’s sentiments, dismissing the Rotten Tomatoes score and expressing
happiness with the positive reception from fans.
