UHURU is bullying RAILA ODINGA not to form Govt of National Unity with RUTO – ODM lawmaker drops a bombshell

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) lawmaker has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta is bullying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against forming a government of national unity with President William Ruto.
In a social media post on Saturday, Kileleshwa
ward MCA, Robert Alai stated that Uhuru is trying to influence Raila Odinga not
to accept a political deal with Ruto.
The vocal ODM MCA claimed that Uhuru and Raila
are in Dubai to discuss the proposed government of national unity.
According to Alai, Uhuru has been demanding
that the former prime minister does not accept Cabinet slots offered by the
Kenya Kwanza government.
"Uhuru is bullying Baba in Dubai
now, demanding that he doesn’t accept the cabinet while the same Uhuru has
people in the Cabinet.
"Uhuru tells Baba that if must accept it then he should agree to Uhuru nominating who should be in the cabinet.
"Haki
Uhuru is selfish!" Alai wrote on his X.
