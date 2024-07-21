Three Kenyan ladies based in the UK set to fly to Nairobi to participate in anti-government demos as RUTO digs in.





Sunday, July 21, 2024 -Three Kenyan women working in the UK have booked a flight to Nairobi on Tuesday to join the Gen Z protests, demanding President William Ruto's resignation over poor governance.

The Gen Z protests began with Kenyans urging President William Ruto not to sign the Finance Bill 2024 after it passed in parliament.

After several protests in the streets that culminated in Kenyans breaching parliament, the Finance Bill 2024 was finally withdrawn.

However, Weeks later, Kenyans are still in the streets fighting for change and have since given a set of demands that Ruto and his government should follow to the letter so that they can get off the streets.

This coming Tuesday, Gen Zs have vowed to protest in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and oppose Ruto’s new cabinet nominees.

Having watched the unfolding events from the UK, Sharon, Jennifer, and Nicole have decided to book flights and join their fellow patriots in fighting for good governance.

“It's an awakening, we are choosing our next leaders; we are tired of corruption and bad leadership.

"We have read books like Kifo Kisimani, Utengano, Waziri Wa Mayai, among others and we want to come and implement it at home,"

"It is not our wish that our country burns but if it things go badly, we would rather the reset happens at once than for the suffering to be drawn out for a long time," Nicole told a local daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST