If you are a police officer who abducted, brutalized or killed any Gen Z protester, your days are numbered – You won’t believe what LSK is doing as we speak





Sunday, July 21, 2024 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is currently collecting data against rogue police officers who committed excesses during Gen Z protests to file a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking during a Twitter space on Saturday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo stated that the Society, alongside other civil societies has been collecting information on brutality meted out to Kenyans.

The teams will then evaluate the data and assess whether it meets the threshold to build a watertight case to be filed at the Hague-based court.

"We have been working with various civil society organizations, the question is the threshold and that is why we are collecting information and data as we analyze what tangible information can be presented," Odhiambo stated.

"It is normally out of the threshold that we will establish whether the International Criminal Court of Justice can take up the matter," she added.

The LSK boss further noted that they have called on international organizations to monitor and investigate atrocities meted out against Kenyans who have been staging protests.

The society urged Kenyans to report cases of unlawful detainment or abduction during the peaceful protests, through toll-free number 0800 720 434.

LSK while launching the appeal, stated that the information can be in the form of videos and photos.

The International Criminal Court of Justice has a special rapporteur unit to carry out and investigate atrocities and monitor situations during moments of political instability.

As such, the society has called on international investigators to fast-track investigations into the situation in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST