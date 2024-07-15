UDA Governor begs President RUTO to reinstate KITHURE KINDIKI as a Cabinet Secretary, claims he was the best CS in the dismissed cabinet.





Monday, July 15, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) governor has urged President William Ruto to reinstate Kithure Kindiki as a cabinet secretary, citing him as the best CS in Ruto's previous cabinet.

Speaking on Sunday, Tharaka Nithi County Governor, Muthomi Njuki, appealed to President William Ruto to reconsider reappointing former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki following his dismissal.

Njuki emphasized Kindiki's effective performance in his role, arguing that he should not be classified within the police service.

The governor pointed out Kindiki's successful efforts in combating banditry in the North Rift region and addressing terrorism across the country as significant achievements worthy of recognition.

“He has been doing so well, uniting people and fighting banditry and other terrorists in other parts of the country.

"You cannot punish him for the wrongdoings of others.

"We have not heard of assistant chiefs or county commissioners arrested for offences that the police were accused of

"Why do you want to punish Kindiki and former IG Japhet Koome? Is he a police officer?" he posed.

Njuki called out Raila Odinga for his demand to prosecute Kindiki, claiming that he has been consistently targeting the former CS.

"Yesterday, I heard the opposition leader saying that Kindiki should be prosecuted.

"We are kindly asking him to leave Kindiki alone.

"He has done nothing wrong. He has never been found guilty of any offense or charged in any court of law," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST