RAILA ODINGA summons ODM top leaders to discuss how to ‘dialogue’ with RUTO – Here are the men and women he wants to join RUTO’s cabinet





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has summoned top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders to discuss the political deal he has been offered by President William Ruto.

Ruto, who disbanded the cabinet last week under pressure from Gen Z, seeks the former Premier's assistance in forming a government of national unity that includes representation from all tribes.

Raila has summoned ODM Members of Parliament, Senators governors, and women representatives to discuss the deal.

Ruto has reportedly told Raila Odinga to furnish him with a list of five individuals whom he wishes to be appointed to the cabinet.

According to impeccable sources, the former Premier has forwarded names including former Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed.

Raila has also forwarded the names of former Senator Dr. Agnes Zani and former Kisii Women's Representative Janet Ongera.

