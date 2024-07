My new cabinet will make all Kenyans happy – RUTO promises that it will no longer be a KALENJIN /KIKUYU affair

Monday, July 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to pray for him as he prepares to name his new cabinet in the coming days.

Last week, Ruto disbanded his cabinet following three weeks of protests led by Gen Z, who demanded the dissolution of the cabinet.

Speaking in a church service at Ndogino in Nyandarua County on Sunday, the Head of State promised to constitute a transformative government.

"Naona mmechangamka sana na pia mimi niko stedy kabisa na Kenya tutaisimamia vizuri mpaka Kenya hii ibadilike.

"Mniombee ndio nipange kabisa nipate wafanyi kazi watakaonisaidia kutimiza ahadi ambazo tuliwekeana mimi na nyinyi.

"Tunataka ku transform taifa letu la Kenya. Hatuwezi kuwa na nchi ambayo inaendelea kukopa madeni kiholela. Madeni karibu inazamisha nchi yetu.

The president likened the ongoing turmoil his government is facing to child labour and said a time of joy will follow next.

"Nyinyi wamama mnajua saa ya kuzaa mtoto si rahisi iko maneno hapo. Sasa ndio hii Kenya tunajaribu kusimamisha, ndio hii msukosuko mnaona kidogo.

"Lakini saa ile mtoto amepatikana si mambo inakuwa sawasawa, na furaha inakuwa tele? Kwa hivyo msikuwe na wasiwasi.

"Huyu mtoto wa transformation ya Kenya, tutaizalisha, na Kenya itakuja kufurahi. Si mimi nimefungua ukurasa mpya, sasa mimi nitapanga kabisa hii serikali iko hapa mbele," he continued.

This promise comes a day after he said he would form a cabinet with a national outlook to unite the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST