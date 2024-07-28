Two radio presenters die in a fatal accident along Nairobi-Sagana highway after attending the stations night party.

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - A local radio station based in Kirinyaga has announced the untimely demise of two of its presenters.
The deceased media personalities identified as, Stevoh Chifu
and Carol Kams, worked at Radio Thome which mostly targets Kirinyaga County
residents.
It is reported that they had attended their station's 4th
anniversary when they were knocked down by a speeding vehicle along the busy
Nairobi-Sagana highway.
Fans and friends have taken to social media to mourn the two
presenters after the sad news about their demise was shared online.
One of the friends who interacted with them at the party
said they were in a jovial mood before they met their death.
May their souls rest in peace!
