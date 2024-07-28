A daring man shouts and calls RUTO a thief as his motorcade passes by in Mombasa town! The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - A resident of Mombasa was heard calling President William Ruto a thief as his motorcade passed by.

In the video, the President’s motorcade is seen driving through the town under tight security as the residents stand on the roadside.

“Mwizi ako Mombasa. Ndio huyo mwizi,” the daring man shouted when the President’s official car got closer and called him a thief.

The video comes at a time when President Ruto’s popularity is dwindling due to bad leadership.

Watch the video.

This is Ruto and his convoy in Mombasa! See how he enjoying our taxpayers money! Kiburi imeanza kurudi! #NaneNane pic.twitter.com/6hzh8OWCLy — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) July 28, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.