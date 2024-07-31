Trouble for rogue PASTORS like KANYARI and Apostle NG’ANG’A who perform fake miracles as the Government comes up with new tough measures.





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A task force formed by President William Ruto has come up with tough measures to weed out rogue preachers who prey on their congregants.

The presidential taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organizations in Kenya submitted recommendations to provide clarity on how religious institutions would be governed.

Any religious leader who falsely performs miracles, healings or blessings to extort unsuspecting Kenyans will be guilty of committing an offence if the recommendations are adopted.

Those found guilty will be required to pay Ksh.5 million or a ten-year imprisonment or both.

“A religious leader who by means of any false and fraudulent representations, tricks or schemes as to healing, miracles, blessings or prayers, extorts or fraudulently obtains any financial gain or material benefit from any person or induces the person to deliver money or property to the religious leader commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Ksh.5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or to both,” reads part of the bill.

Further, any religious leader who uses force, threats or intimidation to coerce another person to join their religion will pay a fine not exceeding Ksh.1 million or a three-year jail term or both.

The taskforce was formed in May 2023 to identify and seal loopholes that may have allowed the growth of religious cults in societies.

It was led by former National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) Secretary-General Dr Mutava Musyimi.

