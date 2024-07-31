RUTO’s Government shares names of ‘criminals and anarchists’ who sponsored Gen Z protests alongside Ford Foundation – All come from Mt Kenya region





Wednesday, July 31,2024 - President William Ruto’s government has released a list of individuals who are alleged to have sponsored the five-week Gen Z protests that nearly brought the country to its knees.

The Gen Z protests began in mid-June, and on June 25th, protesters stormed Parliament and chased Members of Parliament who were supporting the Finance Bill 2024, which was later withdrawn by the President.

Over the weekend, Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched investigations into those perceived to have funded the protests that shocked President William Ruto and his coterie to the core.

Here are the names of individuals and organizations that DCI and Ruto think sponsored the Gen Z protests.

1. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

2. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta

3. Ford Foundation

4. Former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu

5. Former Embakasi West MP, George Theuri.

6. Embakasi North MP, James Gakuya

7. Embakasi Central MP, Benjamin Gathiru( Major Donk).

The Kenyan DAILY POST