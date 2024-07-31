See how ODM bloggers have started to renew the ‘41 against 1' tribal mantra – Is RUTO taking the country to the deadly route of 2007?





Thursday, July 31, 2024 - President William Ruto might be leading the country back to the dark days, judging by the posts of some Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) bloggers on social media.

Since President William Ruto formed a government of national unity a week ago, some ODM bloggers, led by Abuga Makori, have been posting messages with tribal epithets.

The bloggers have been reviving the “41 against 1” tribal mantra, which contributed to the deaths of 1,000 people and displaced over half a million during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

“With Luos, Coast, Luhyas, Maasai, Turkana, Somali, Nairobi, and Kalenjins on his side, President William Ruto has already secured a second term courtesy of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.

"Mt. Kenya East will vote for him and part of Central Kenya. A genius usually looks ahead. Ruto is a political giraffe,” Abuga wrote on his X page.

Abuga is among the prominent ODM bloggers on the Government payroll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST