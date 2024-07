Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Toke Makinwa was quick to correct an admirer who inflated her age while paying her a compliment.

The media personality shared new photos and a follower hailed her, writing:

“This aunty na 40+ looking this hot… okayyyy.”

Toke responded:

“You and who is 40 plus???? I’m not 40 yet ooo. Calm down, I’ll enter into 40 hotter.”