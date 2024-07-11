SIMON GUOBADIA sends warning after estranged wife PORSHA WILLIAMS 'insinuated' he has ED







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - The divorce between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia is getting messier.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha took to her Instagram Stories to write about ED (erectile dysfunction) multiple times.





She also shared a screenshot advising men on what to do about erectile dysfunction.





Though she didn't call names, her followers inferred that she was throwing shade at her ex because she's been doing that since they separated.

Reacting, Simon threatened her with legal action.





Despite his warning, Porsha continued posting "ED" multiple times in different font sizes on her stories.

And Simon responded by writing, "ED never felt this good. Let me take my ED self around the world as a single man with no ducks in tow."