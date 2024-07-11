Manchester United agree £35.3m deal to sign Dutch striker JOSHUA ZIRKZEE

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Premier League club, Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.
The fee is understood to be just over £35m (€42.5m) - above
the £33.6m (€40m) release clause.
Personal terms have been agreed with Zirkzee, who had been
representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
Zirkzee is expected to have a medical this week before
signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year.
The 23-year-old recorded 12 goals and seven assists as
Bologna qualified for the Champions League this season.
Erik ten Hag, the United manager, wants Zirkzee to offer
competition to Rasmus Højlund at centre-forward. Zirkzee began his professional
career at Bayern Munich, and played 17 times for them in three seasons, during
which he was loaned to Parma and Anderlecht, before moving
to Bologna in August 2022.
Zirkzee made his Netherlands debut in Saturday’s 2-1 Euro
2024 quarter-final win over Turkey as an 87th-minute substitute, and
was an 89th-minute replacement in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to England in the
semi-final.
