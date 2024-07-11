Manchester United agree £35.3m deal to sign Dutch striker JOSHUA ZIRKZEE







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Premier League club, Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The fee is understood to be just over £35m (€42.5m) - above the £33.6m (€40m) release clause.

Personal terms have been agreed with Zirkzee, who had been representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Zirkzee is expected to have a medical this week before signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old recorded 12 goals and seven assists as Bologna qualified for the Champions League this season.

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, wants Zirkzee to offer competition to Rasmus Højlund at centre-forward. Zirkzee began his professional career at Bayern Munich, and played 17 times for them in three seasons, during which he was loaned to Parma and Anderlecht, before moving to Bologna in August 2022.

Zirkzee made his Netherlands debut in Saturday’s 2-1 Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Turkey as an 87th-minute substitute, and was an 89th-minute replacement in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to England in the semi-final.