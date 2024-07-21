President RUTO puts media on the spot over coverage of demos as Gen Zs call for more protests over bad governance.

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged the Kenyan media to report accurately on issues affecting the country like the ongoing Gen Z protests.
Speaking on Sunday when he
attended a church service in Bomet County, Ruto said the media has nothing to
be proud of when the country sinks.
Ruto warned journalists not
to celebrate anarchy in their reporting, saying the press must be responsible
in their coverage.
Without referring to any
specific instances where the media has allegedly crossed the line, President
Ruto said it was unfortunate that a section of the media was glorifying
anarchy.
Without naming any media house,
Ruto insisted that the media has a duty to exercise good judgment whenever
reporting on events in the country.
“I want to request the media to
report responsibly," Ruto said when he made remarks at the Chebango AGC
church at Kapletundo ward, Sotik Constituency.
“Reporting, celebrating and
encouraging violence, destruction of property, anarchy and mayhem is
irresponsible."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments