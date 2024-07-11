This pretty lady from Embakasi has reportedly passed on while in the ICU after her baby daddy killed their daughter (PHOTOs).





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Friends have taken to social media to mourn a lady from Embakasi who reportedly passed on while in the ICU after her baby baddy killed their daughter on 7th July.

Word has it that her baby daddy went to her house and convinced her to allow him to take their daughter for a play date.

He promised to return the kid after two hours.

She got concerned after her baby daddy failed to return the kid in the evening and tried to reach him on the phone.

However, the calls went unanswered, prompting her to go to his place.

She met a crowd gathered outside his house and found out that her baby daddy had murdered their daughter.

She collapsed on the scene due to shock and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Reports are now emerging that she is dead.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.