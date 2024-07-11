Alikua hadi na mtu wa kumvalisha koti - VIDEO of Bishop ALLAN KIUNA’s flamboyant lifestyle leaves Kenyans talking.





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Renowned city preacher bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) lived a flamboyant lifestyle which he paraded on social media, despite facing criticism from a section of Kenyans.

So wealthy was Kiuna that he had hired someone to carry his coat.

A video of the departed bishop alighting from his posh Range Rover as a man he had hired to carry his coat clothes him has surfaced on social media.

Kiuna defended his lavish lifestyle in a previous interview saying Jesus was never a poor man and neither should he.

“Only the word of God can demystify misconceptions.

"I state categorically Jesus was never poor.

"Tell me of any poor man who has an accountant.

"Judas Iscariot was the accountant and used to steal.

"When you steal from a poor man, what can he be left with?

"You know the answer,” he said.





Watch the video.

Jamaa alikuwa Hadi na mtu wa kumvalisha koti?😳😳kwani he was a god? pic.twitter.com/7tBxbqFxez — 5 people (@5peopleke) July 11, 2024

