Man kills his 1 year old daughter in Embakasi after convincing his baby mama to allow him take the kid for a play date - He is on the run (PHOTO).





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man who reportedly killed his daughter in Embakasi on 7th July.

The suspected murderer went to his baby mama and convinced her to allow him take their daughter for a play date.

He promised to the return the kid after two hours.

The lady got concerned after her baby daddy failed to return the kid in the evening and tried to reach him on phone.

However, the calls went unanswered, prompting her to go to his place.

She met a crowd gathered outside his house and found out that her baby daddy had murdered their daughter.

She reportedly collapsed on the scene and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The man is currently on the run.









