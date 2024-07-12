KALONZO says the government of national unity is the worst type of government as he piles pressure on embattled President RUTO





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said the government of national unity is the worst type of government and warned President William Ruto against embracing it.

Speaking on Thursday, when he attended the Pan African Youth Convention in Nairobi, Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said that anyone intending to form a government of national unity should do it immediately after elections.

He said pursuing it after two years does not look well, as he lauded South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for taking the same route.

"What President Ramaphosa has done, Government of National Unity is a way to go but not in Kenya. Not now.

"We can think of the Government of National Unity going forward but immediately after an election," Kalonzo said.

"Not waiting for two years, people are dead then you come and say the government of national unity. I don't think it looks well."

The former Vice President added that he will continue to be in the opposition.

"In my case, I'm very clear I want to do opposition until we remove dictatorship in this country," he said.

Kalonzo's remarks come ahead of the planned national dialogue that is set to begin on Monday, July 15.

President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila announced a 6-day dialogue under the National Multi-Sectoral Forum scheduled for next week.

The forum will foster national dialogue and seek lasting solutions to Kenya's pressing issues.

