This is GACHAGUA‘s message to President RUTO and RAILA ODINGA over plot to impeach him.





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a message to politicians, including President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who are planning to impeach him.

There is already a plan in Parliament to table an impeachment motion against the Deputy President over allegations of gross misconduct and acting against the government he serves.

Gachagua is specifically accused of hijacking the Gen Z protest and bringing criminals who stormed Parliament on June 25, 2024.

However, Gachagua, through his close confidante and Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga, has dared the two to table an impeachment motion against him.

"I want to tell those MPs spending sleepless nights planning how to impeach Gachagua to bring the motion to the National Assembly.

"We will deal with it but they must be aware that this will alter the political equation of this region," Kahiga said.

The county boss further rubbished the claims against the DP, describing them as false and frivolous.

Kahiga stated that if it is true, the second in command's position was guided by him listening to the ground.

