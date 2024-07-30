Senate Speaker AMASON KINGI’s girlfriend, HAENTEL WANJIRU, shares a message asking him for shoes worth Ksh 193,000 and a bag worth Ksh 500,000.





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - City socialite Haentel Wanjiru took to her Instagram stories to brag about how she is being spoilt with expensive gifts by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Kingi and Haentel’s relationship is known to the public and although they parted ways last year, they are back together.

Haentel sent a message to Kingi asking him for a Rene Caovilla Margot Crystal Pink sandal worth $1490( Ksh 193,000) and a Channel bag worth Ksh 500,000.

The flamboyant Speaker promised to buy her the expensive shoes and bag that she asked for.

Kingi looted billions of shillings when he was the Kilifi Governor.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.