Thirst for a soft life: PHOTO of Kenyan lady languishing in custody in Dubai after being found in possession of drugs.





Friday, July 5, 2024 - A Kenyan lady is languishing in custody in Dubai after she was reportedly found in possession of drugs by the police last year.

The suspect, identified as Mildred, used to work at KFC restaurant but her thirst for a soft life led her to traffic drugs, only for her to be caught by the authorities.

Some crafty people from Dubai have been contacting her family back in Kenya and promising that they can secure her freedom.

Mildred’s family has been defrauded over Ksh 500,000 by people who claim that they can secure her freedom.

Drug trafficking in a serious offence in Dubai and if found guilty, she may be imprisoned for life or face death penalty.





