An X user announces divorce 2 years after a lavish wedding that cost Ksh 4.5 Million and regrets marrying a woman from Kiambu - The wedding was superb (PHOTOs).







Friday, July 5, 2024 - An X user who got married in 2022 in a lavish wedding attended by friends and family has announced that his marriage has crumbled.

He revealed that he spent a whooping Ksh 4.5 million to host the posh wedding, only for his marriage to collapse two years later.

He further accused his disgruntled wife who comes from an influential family of threatening to take a legal action against him for allegedly defaming her on social media.

The heartbroken man claimed that his wife once got him arrested and made it clear that he is not cowed by her threats.

He further regretted marrying a woman from Kiambu.

Check out his trending tweets and photos of his colourful wedding in 2022.

















