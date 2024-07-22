'The Simpsons' writer says the show predicted KAMALA HARRIS presidential bid







Monday, July 22, 2024 – "The Simpsons" writer Al Jean is celebrating the show's uncanny ability to predict future events, with Kamala Harris emerging as the likely Democratic nominee for President.

Jean shared a side-by-side image on X (formerly Twitter) of Lisa Simpson wearing an outfit similar to Harris's, captioning it with "@TheSimpsons 'prediction' I'm proud to be a part of."





The image is from the 2021 episode "Bart to the Future," which depicts Lisa Simpson becoming president—the same year Harris was sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States.

"The Simpsons" has a history of forecasting significant events, including Donald Trump's presidency. Al Jean's recent post appears to support the idea of Harris potentially becoming the next commander-in-chief, especially given her current status as the favorite for the Democratic nomination and President Biden's endorsement.