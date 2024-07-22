Secret Service Director calls TRUMP shooting 'most significant operational failure in decades'







Monday, July 22, 2024 – Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill over the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, acknowledging significant failures within the agency.

During her testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Cheatle accepted full responsibility for the near-fatal incident, labelling it "the most significant operational failure" for the Secret Service in decades. She committed to preventing any recurrence and announced impending changes within the agency, even before the investigation's conclusion.

Amidst calls for her resignation, Cheatle, who previously blamed local law enforcement, expressed support for both local and federal officials in her testimony. However, she struggled to explain why no agent was stationed on the rooftop during Trump's rally.

Cheatle confirmed the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been identified as suspicious before the shooting but not classified as a threat. Crooks, who had a rangefinder—a device commonly used in hunting—was not questioned about it, as it is not prohibited at outdoor events.

In an earlier interview with ABC News correspondent Pierre Thomas, Cheatle called the attack "unacceptable" and took responsibility, stating the shooter should never have accessed the rooftop. A review of the assassination attempt, which left Trump shot in the ear and another person dead, is underway.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service agents after opening fire on the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, with an AR-15-style rifle. Despite Cheatle's defence that the incident unfolded rapidly, multiple reports indicate he was spotted on the rooftop 20 minutes before firing the first shot.