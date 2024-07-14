The pressure is increasing! See what Speaker MOSES WETANGULA has announced going forward for fear of Gen Zs

Monday, July 15, 2024 - The push for transparency and accountability in the public service by the Gen Zs is really working.
This is after National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetangula ordered all parliamentary business to be conducted at parliament
precincts in line with President William Ruto’s order on austerity measures
just like the Gen Zs wanted.
In a notice to the staff of the National
Assembly, Wetangula also directed that by any chance meeting rooms are
unavailable, then the affected committee members should hold their sittings at
any other government facilities.
After which, the chairpersons of the
respective committees will be required to prepare a formal report to be
conveyed to the House upon its resumption clearly stating where the meeting was
held.
"The attendant sittings of the committees
are held within the precincts of parliament." read part of the notice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments