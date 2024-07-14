The pressure is increasing! See what Speaker MOSES WETANGULA has announced going forward for fear of Gen Zs





Monday, July 15, 2024 - The push for transparency and accountability in the public service by the Gen Zs is really working.

This is after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula ordered all parliamentary business to be conducted at parliament precincts in line with President William Ruto’s order on austerity measures just like the Gen Zs wanted.

In a notice to the staff of the National Assembly, Wetangula also directed that by any chance meeting rooms are unavailable, then the affected committee members should hold their sittings at any other government facilities.

After which, the chairpersons of the respective committees will be required to prepare a formal report to be conveyed to the House upon its resumption clearly stating where the meeting was held.

"The attendant sittings of the committees are held within the precincts of parliament." read part of the notice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST