RUTO infuriates Gen Zs as he engages in a church harambee days after banning Harambees – Look! He forgets easily like a warthog





Monday, July 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has bent his own directive by engaging in a church Harambee days after banning State Officers from engaging in any form of harambees.

This is after he committed to avail the necessary funds required to complete the construction of the AIPCA church in Ndogino, Nyandarua County which is partly done.

Speaking when he attended the church service yesterday, Ruto stated that even though he banned State Officers from fundraisings, he would participate in the building of the church.

“There are some people who have really pushed us not to do harambees in church, we have been questioning how the church will be built,” stated Ruto.

Ruto also requested for DP Gachagua to consult with the church leaders and for accounts to be audited to determine the balance which he would clear by writing the church a cheque.

“I see that you have pushed the building of this church, the part that is yet to be completed I will cater to it,” stated Ruto.

“Gachagua organise with the Priest, account for how much it will be and I will write you a cheque,” he noted.

In his address, the President further added that the ball was in Kenyans’ courts in terms of deciding on the way forward of politicians’ conduct in church.

This he said ahead of the public participation to be held for the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill which was announced on July 11.

According to Ruto, the electorate would decide on what they believed was ideal for their leaders to do.

However, Ruto stated that he agreed with the proposal to regulate the conduct of politicians and avoid the church from being a conduit of wealth amassed in corruption dealings.

