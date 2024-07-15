See the weird items police recovered from the house of confessed serial killer COLLINS JOMAISI KHALISIA, who murdered 42 women and dumped their body parts in Kware in sacks





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin has confirmed the recovery of many items from the house of serial killer Collins Jomaisi Khalisia who confessed to murdering 42 women and dumping their body parts at Kware dumpsite in sacks.

Addressing the press at DCI Headquarters, Amin noted that after they cornered Collins during interrogation, he took the detectives to his house which had several items similar to those in which the nine bodies were found in the Kware dumpsite.

Amin, who was in the company of the acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, noted that the police found 24 sim card holders, 8 smartphones, two feature phones, one laptop, one hard drive, 2 flash drives, and a memory card.

A machete, which Jomaisi was accused of using to dismember the body parts, was also found inside his one-room house.

Other items were 12 nylon sacks, 1 Pair of industrial rubber gloves, 6 IDs for men and 2 for women, 1 pink female handbag, 2 pink female inner wears, 5 rolls of marijuana, and 4 huge clear sellotapes used to tie dismembered parts.

1 reflector jacket, 2 title deeds in his name, 2 notebooks, and other assorted items were also discovered. Kenyan money was also recovered from him.

During interrogation, Amin noted that Jomaisi revealed that his wife was his first victim shortly after their marriage in 2022.

He explained that he strangled her to death out of bitterness accusing her of squandering the two businesses he founded for her.

"His arrest followed a thorough forensic analysis of a mobile phone that belonged to one of the victims, Josephine Mulongo Owino, where some mobile money transactions were conducted," Amin assured.

He further confirmed that a second suspect, who was found in possession of one of the mobile phones, had been taken into custody.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST