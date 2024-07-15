See the weird items police recovered from the house of confessed serial killer COLLINS JOMAISI KHALISIA, who murdered 42 women and dumped their body parts in Kware in sacks

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin has confirmed the recovery of many items from the house of serial killer Collins Jomaisi Khalisia who confessed to murdering 42 women and dumping their body parts at Kware dumpsite in sacks.
Addressing the press at DCI Headquarters, Amin
noted that after they cornered Collins during interrogation, he took the
detectives to his house which had several items similar to those in which the
nine bodies were found in the Kware dumpsite.
Amin, who was in the company of the acting
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, noted that the police found 24 sim
card holders, 8 smartphones, two feature phones, one laptop, one hard drive, 2
flash drives, and a memory card.
A machete, which Jomaisi was accused of using
to dismember the body parts, was also found inside his one-room house.
Other items were 12 nylon sacks, 1 Pair of
industrial rubber gloves, 6 IDs for men and 2 for women, 1 pink female handbag,
2 pink female inner wears, 5 rolls of marijuana, and 4 huge clear sellotapes
used to tie dismembered parts.
1 reflector jacket, 2 title deeds in his name,
2 notebooks, and other assorted items were also discovered. Kenyan money was
also recovered from him.
During interrogation, Amin noted
that Jomaisi revealed that his wife was his first victim shortly
after their marriage in 2022.
He explained that he strangled her to death
out of bitterness accusing her of squandering the two businesses he founded for
her.
"His arrest followed a thorough forensic
analysis of a mobile phone that belonged to one of the victims, Josephine
Mulongo Owino, where some mobile money transactions were conducted," Amin
assured.
He further confirmed that a second suspect, who was found in possession of one of the mobile phones, had been taken into custody.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
