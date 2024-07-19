That’s pure propaganda; achana na hiyo mameno! Govt Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA denies RUTO’s engagement in a harambee last week

Friday, July 19, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has dismissed allegations that President William Ruto went against his directive by participating in a church fundraiser.
This follows Ruto's donation last Sunday to a church in Mt.
Kenya for its completion.
While addressing the press,
Mwaura stated there was no concrete evidence to show that indeed the Head of
State contradicted himself.
Mwaura instead called on Kenyans
to stick to the measures stipulated by the president and desist from
participating in fundraisers and other forms of Harambees.
He noted the decision to ban
Kenyans from participating in Harambees was a presidential directive that must
be implemented.
"We cannot continue
repeating this. There is a law that has already been proposed in parliament and
Kenyans have also expressed themselves concerning this matter," Mwaura
stated.
"Because which Harambee can
you state the President attended? Kenyans had already expressed their
displeasure with the Harambee and we heed their demand," he added.
At the same time, Mwaura called
on the Gen Zs to embrace dialogue, stating that Ruto had already addressed
most of the contentious issues raised by the protesters.
According to the government
spokesperson, these measures included the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024,
the cutting of expenses for the offices of the First Lady and Second Lady, and
the overhaul of the cabinet.
The others included assenting to
the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Bill, revoking the
Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions, banning fundraisers, and
allowing the resignation of the Inspector General of Police.
"May I reaffirm that the
President and the Government at large have heard you loud and clear and we are
ready to act on your concerns as demonstrated by the recent developments,"
Mwaura stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments