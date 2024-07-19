That’s pure propaganda; achana na hiyo mameno! Govt Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA denies RUTO’s engagement in a harambee last week





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has dismissed allegations that President William Ruto went against his directive by participating in a church fundraiser.

This follows Ruto's donation last Sunday to a church in Mt. Kenya for its completion.

While addressing the press, Mwaura stated there was no concrete evidence to show that indeed the Head of State contradicted himself.

Mwaura instead called on Kenyans to stick to the measures stipulated by the president and desist from participating in fundraisers and other forms of Harambees.

He noted the decision to ban Kenyans from participating in Harambees was a presidential directive that must be implemented.

"We cannot continue repeating this. There is a law that has already been proposed in parliament and Kenyans have also expressed themselves concerning this matter," Mwaura stated.

"Because which Harambee can you state the President attended? Kenyans had already expressed their displeasure with the Harambee and we heed their demand," he added.

At the same time, Mwaura called on the Gen Zs to embrace dialogue, stating that Ruto had already addressed most of the contentious issues raised by the protesters.

According to the government spokesperson, these measures included the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, the cutting of expenses for the offices of the First Lady and Second Lady, and the overhaul of the cabinet.

The others included assenting to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Bill, revoking the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions, banning fundraisers, and allowing the resignation of the Inspector General of Police.

"May I reaffirm that the President and the Government at large have heard you loud and clear and we are ready to act on your concerns as demonstrated by the recent developments," Mwaura stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST