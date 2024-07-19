SHOCK as it emerges that it is KHALIF KAIRO who coordinated with rogue cops to have popular X user POLO KIMANI arrested - The guy is a sellout.





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, reportedly aided in the arrest of popular X user Polo Kimani after coordinating with rogue cops from Central Police Station.

Kimani had been on the frontline mobilizing the youth to turn up for the protests.

He was arrested when he turned up for the protests in Nairobi CBD on Tuesday and his phone broken by the rogue cops.

He was also assaulted by the cops and questioned over his role in the protests.

Word has it that Kairo coordinated with a cop friend from Central Police Station called Mike to have Polo Kimani arrested.

Kairo didn’t post even a single tweet calling for Polo’s release even as other popular X personalities flooded their timelines with hashtags calling for his release.

He even celebrated Polo’s arrest and urged police to add trumped-up charges against him.













