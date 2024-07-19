RAILA ODINGA to get 7 Cabinet Secretaries in RUTO’s new cabinet after betraying Gen Zs – BABA only cares about his stomach





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how President William Ruto has successfully managed to convince former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to save his sinking ship as a result of the month-long demonstrations by Gen Z.

Gen Z protesters forced Ruto to sack all his Cabinet Secretaries two weeks ago, and he is now reconstituting it with the help of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In his new cabinet, Ruto has reportedly awarded Raila Odinga 7 cabinet slots out of 22 to be named in the coming days.

In the 7 slots, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will get 4 slots and the rest will go to other affiliate parties in Azimio like the Jubilee Party, Wiper Democratic Movement, and Democratic Alliance Party (DAP).

Raila Odinga has also recommended Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya and little-known Kevin Alusa to be named cabinet secretaries.

"Lobbying has started for the new CSs. Raila has been given 4 slots, he's fronting former governors Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, and little-known Kevin Alusa," said an ODM source.

