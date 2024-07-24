Tension as ODM splits right in the middle over RUTO’s Cabinet offer to RAILA ODINGA





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet offer to Raila Odinga’s Azimio has split ODM right in the middle.

Raila had warmed up to Ruto's call for a national dialogue and was ready to form a government of national unity with him.

In the proposed broad-based government, reports indicate that Ruto offered Odinga several Cabinet slots which now seem to have split leaders in the Orange party.

In a statement yesterday, Governor James Orengo was the first to fire a salvo at the proposed agreement, terming it 'treachery and political cannibalism.'

"Taking a cabinet secretary position in the name of ODM betrays the principles of the Constitution and the progressive movement which the party represents.

"It's absolute treachery and an act of political cannibalism," Orengo stated.

Saboti Member of Parliament seemed to agree saying that the former Prime Minister is surrounded by selfish individuals who are now scrambling to join the government.

"When I say Raila has had selfish individuals around him, I mean that every bigwig around him is scrambling to join the cabinet.

"They don't even care whether Baba gets the AU position or whether he goes home, as long as they join the cabinet. Some are even calling Ruto directly.

"I think we were never on the same journey," remarked Amisi.

On the other hand, a section of leaders like Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai backed the dialogue call by Raila Odinga.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi openly criticized a faction of Azimio leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka who are opposed to dialogue and the formation of the proposed Government of National Unity while dragging former President Uhuru Kenyatta into the mix.

"I am not persuaded that Uhuru means well for us now.

"If he wanted to give us leadership, he would have given us leadership in 2022.

"Some of us today would be Cabinet ministers; I would not be a nominated member of parliament.

"I am also not persuaded that Kalonzo is taking us anywhere," said Mbadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST