Sad news as FRANKLINE ONDWARI, who went missing after being released from police custody during protests is found dead.





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - A young man who went missing on July 17, 2024, after he was released from Central Police Station has been found dead.

Frankline Ondwari, 27, was arrested and taken to Central Police Station after he was caught protesting in the Nairobi CBD.

He was later released, never to be seen again.

The victim was reportedly found hanging in the washroom at his rented house, leaving his family devastated.

His body was hanging lowly with his feet touching the ground.

He also had marks of being beaten.

Frankline’s family had circulated his photos on social media hoping to find him and even sought the help of the mainstream media to look for their son.

