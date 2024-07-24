See what RUTO’s ‘goons’ did to Gen Z protesters who had secretly planned to invade the president’s land in Naivasha?





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – A section of Gen Z protesters had planned to invade a huge tract of land owned by President William Ruto in Naivasha before they were stopped by ‘goons’ who got wind of their nefarious plot.

The locals, who took to the streets yesterday stated that they were organizing a peaceful counter-protest against the group planning to invade Ruto's expansive farm.

Speaking to journalists, the residents claiming to be protecting Ruto's property warned against such a move, stating it would affect their businesses and livelihoods and culminate in losses.

The residents further stated that they were blocking the planned protests to stop the possibility of physical altercations occurring.

According to the residents, previous attempts to trespass and access the land negatively affected their livelihoods and caused losses amounting to millions.

“There is a group of people that wants to come and stage protests here in Ndabibi, and the last time they did that we lost a lot of money.

"As a business person, I could not report to work on that day,” one of the residents lamented.

The residents further stated that any person who wanted to stage the protests could do so in their areas of residence and not in Ndabibi.

Instructively, the parcel of land in question has been at the centre of controversy over ownership rows.

Several farmers' groups and private developers have over the years been embroiled in a row with the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) over ownership of the land which they claim to have acquired from the government agency.

In an interesting twist however, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara revealed that the land is owned by Ruto who purchased it from Benjamin Kipkulei, a former Permanent Secretary in the Moi administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST