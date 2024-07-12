Teenagers arrested for assaulting a young girl







Friday, July 12, 2024 - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of five girls following a viral video showing the assault and unclothing of a young girl.

The video, which sparked outrage online, depicts the victim on the ground, unclothed, as a group of approximately five girls in school uniforms take turns hitting her. One of the girls recorded the incident while others jeered. The victim, visibly distressed and injured, repeatedly pleaded for mercy.

In response to the public outcry, the ZRP issued a statement acknowledging the video and urged the victim and anyone with information to come forward.

The arrested girls from Wedza are Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (16), and Sandra Vhumbunu (17). They face charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided details of the incident:

“On July 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose Munyoro, and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada (18), to Vimbai Mike’s homestead in Mupfuuri Village, Wedza, under the guise of giving her vegetable seedlings. The suspects locked the victim in one of the huts, stripped her, and took turns assaulting her with switches. They also inserted objects into the victim’s private parts while recording the video. The victim lost consciousness, and the suspects poured water on her before releasing her at 3:00 PM.”

Vimbai Mike is in police custody, while the other four are under the supervision of their parents due to their juvenile status.