Teenagers arrested for assaulting a young girl

Friday, July 12, 2024 - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of five girls following a viral video showing the assault and unclothing of a young girl.
The video, which sparked outrage online, depicts the victim
on the ground, unclothed, as a group of approximately five girls in school
uniforms take turns hitting her. One of the girls recorded the incident while
others jeered. The victim, visibly distressed and injured, repeatedly pleaded
for mercy.
In response to the public outcry, the ZRP issued a statement
acknowledging the video and urged the victim and anyone with information to
come forward.
The arrested girls from Wedza are Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo
Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (16), and Sandra
Vhumbunu (17). They face charges of aggravated indecent assault.
Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided
details of the incident:
“On July 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose
Munyoro, and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada (18), to Vimbai
Mike’s homestead in Mupfuuri Village, Wedza, under the guise of giving her
vegetable seedlings. The suspects locked the victim in one of the huts,
stripped her, and took turns assaulting her with switches. They also inserted
objects into the victim’s private parts while recording the video. The victim
lost consciousness, and the suspects poured water on her before releasing her
at 3:00 PM.”
Vimbai Mike is in police custody, while the other four are
under the supervision of their parents due to their juvenile status.
