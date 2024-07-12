Watch police arrest 17-year-old boy for attempted murder after attack on worshippers at religious temple in UK (VIDEO)







Friday, July 12, 2024 - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after worshippers at a Sikh temple in the UK were attacked on Thursday evening, July 11.

In a video shared online, injured worshippers were seen outside the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, Kent as huge number of police officers raced to the scene.

An air ambulance was also seen flying overhead as victims were left with cuts to their hands and arms.

The suspect was pinned to the floor by police and arrested in dramatic scenes.





A police cordon was put in place on a nearby road, close to the Holy Trinity primary school.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘Kent Police was called at 8.10pm to a report of a disturbance at a Gurdwara on Saddington Street in Gravesend.

‘It was reported that two people had sustained injuries that were not considered to be life threatening and are being treated locally.

‘A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

‘Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but remain on scene while enquiries are ongoing.’