Rapper DABABY takes plea deal to avoid jail time in his 2020 felony battery case

Friday, July 12, 2024 - American rapper, DaBaby has accepted a misdemeanor, no-jail plea deal in his felony battery case involving a California homeowner who claims he sucker-punched him when he tried to break up an unauthorized video shoot at his rental property in December 2020.
The “Suge” rapper, who did not attend the court hearing in
person on Thursday, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery through his lawyer,
Blair Berk.
Los Angeles County Judge Ray Jurado immediately sentenced
DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, to one year of probation and time served for the
single day he spent in custody upon his 2021 arrest.
The judge also ordered the rapper to pay $10,000
restitution, stay at least 100 yards away from victim Gary Pagar, and “not
possess, buy or sell any deadly weapons, including firearms.”
Deputy District Attorney, Heather Brel said her office
agreed to drop the more serious count of felony b@ttery with serious
bodily injury “due to problems of proof of proving serious bodily injury
at trial.”
If DaBaby had been convicted of the higher charge at trial,
Kirk could have faced up to four years in prison.
Pagar, 68, submitted a written victim impact statement on
Thursday that the judge read quietly to himself. He is also suing DaBaby for
fraud, breach of contract, and battery in a civil case due to begin trial in
September.
In his lawsuit, Pagar claims he rented his six-bedroom
luxury home to Kirk in November 2020 under a “vacation” lease that explicitly
stated no more than 12 people could occupy the property amid the COVID-19
pandemic.
Pagar alleges Kirk violated the agreement almost
immediately, inviting some 40 people to the estate to film a video for the
song “Play U Lay,” starring rapper Stunna 4 Vegas and social media
personality Jake Paul.
According to the complaint, Kirk and his entourage disabled
the home’s Nest security camera shortly after Pagar reached out and demanded
that the “commercial” shoot be terminated.
When Pagar showed up in person to enforce the lease
agreement, Kirk allegedly “sucker-punched (him) in the face, knocking out his
tooth and leaving him bruised and bloodied,” the lawsuit states.
Pagar claims Kirk, 32, and a group of men swarmed him in
front of his house, “pushing him, shoving, spitting on him, threatening him,
and taunting him.” He says Kirk and the men “tossed” his phone back and forth
and scratched his car with keys.
