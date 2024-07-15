Striking taxi drivers deflate the tires of colleagues who refused to join the industrial action (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Hundreds of taxi drivers in the ride-hailing industry took to the streets of Nairobi to demand increased fares per mileage from their respective platforms.

They deflated tires of colleagues who refused to join the industrial action, crippling their operations.

The strike is meant to paralyze both passenger and delivery services, substantially affecting the ride-hailing companies’ revenues and bringing them to the negotiating table.

It is not the first time taxi app drivers are striking for the same issues being raised currently.

In 2019 and 2022, a nationwide strike was called to force the apps to comply with the NTSA-capped 18% commission.

